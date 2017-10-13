Thursday's Area Scores -- October 12

**High School Cross Country**
(Western Big Six Meet)
-- Quincy High (girls) finish in second place
Conference champion) Lydia Kurfman: 18:16
-- Quincy High (boys) finish in fifth place
Top Blue Devil: 7) Noah Fleer: 16:40
**High School Soccer, Boys**
Hannibal: 7
Warrenton: 1
Adam Albright: Hat trick (becomes program's all-time leader in scoring with second goal) - now has 41 career goal goals
Kirksville: 0
Canton: 2
**High School Softball**
(Class 1 Sectional)
Salisbury: 6
Atlanta: 0
-- Canton at Salisbury (Saturday, TBA)
**High School Volleyball**
Boonville: 0
Hannibal: 2
25-11, 25-10
Shelby Nelson: 11 digs
Lady Pirates: (18-9, 10-0) - earn NCMC title
Illini West: 2
West Hancock: 0
25-12, 25-17
Unity: 2
Pittsfield: 0
25-11, 25-12
Kaylee Nichols: 17 assists
Maggie Marable: 9 digs
Pleasant Hill: 0
Brown County: 2
25-7, 25-15
Mariah Markert/Faith Boylan: 8 kills each
Central: 1
Liberty: 2
18-25, 25-14, 25-21
Paige Knuffman: 16 blocks, 10 kills
**College Volleyball**
Culver-Stockton: 3
Hannibal-LaGrange: 1
25-11, 25-22, 19-25, 25-18
Lady Wildcats: (8-19), 10th straight win vs. HLGU
Lady Trojans: (5-18)
