Thursday's Area Scores -- October 12

By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Quincy's Lydia Kurfman ran a time of 18:16 to claim the WB6 title. Quincy's Lydia Kurfman ran a time of 18:16 to claim the WB6 title.

**High School Cross Country**

(Western Big Six Meet)
-- Quincy High (girls) finish in second place
Conference champion) Lydia Kurfman: 18:16

-- Quincy High (boys) finish in fifth place
Top Blue Devil: 7) Noah Fleer: 16:40


**High School Soccer, Boys**

Hannibal: 7
Warrenton: 1
Adam Albright: Hat trick (becomes program's all-time leader in scoring with second goal) - now has 41 career goal goals

Kirksville: 0
Canton: 2


**High School Softball**

(Class 1 Sectional)
Salisbury: 6
Atlanta: 0
-- Canton at Salisbury (Saturday, TBA)


**High School Volleyball**

Boonville: 0
Hannibal: 2
25-11, 25-10
Shelby Nelson: 11 digs
Lady Pirates: (18-9, 10-0) - earn NCMC title

Illini West: 2
West Hancock: 0
25-12, 25-17

Unity: 2
Pittsfield: 0
25-11, 25-12
Kaylee Nichols: 17 assists
Maggie Marable: 9 digs

Pleasant Hill: 0
Brown County: 2
25-7, 25-15
Mariah Markert/Faith Boylan: 8 kills each

Central: 1
Liberty: 2
18-25, 25-14, 25-21
Paige Knuffman: 16 blocks, 10 kills


**College Volleyball**

Culver-Stockton: 3
Hannibal-LaGrange: 1
25-11, 25-22, 19-25, 25-18
Lady Wildcats: (8-19), 10th straight win vs. HLGU
Lady Trojans: (5-18)

