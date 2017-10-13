Thursday's Area Scores -- October 12

**High School Cross Country**



(Western Big Six Meet)

-- Quincy High (girls) finish in second place

Conference champion) Lydia Kurfman: 18:16



-- Quincy High (boys) finish in fifth place

Top Blue Devil: 7) Noah Fleer: 16:40





**High School Soccer, Boys**



Hannibal: 7

Warrenton: 1

Adam Albright: Hat trick (becomes program's all-time leader in scoring with second goal) - now has 41 career goal goals



Kirksville: 0

Canton: 2





**High School Softball**



(Class 1 Sectional)

Salisbury: 6

Atlanta: 0

-- Canton at Salisbury (Saturday, TBA)





**High School Volleyball**



Boonville: 0

Hannibal: 2

25-11, 25-10

Shelby Nelson: 11 digs

Lady Pirates: (18-9, 10-0) - earn NCMC title



Illini West: 2

West Hancock: 0

25-12, 25-17



Unity: 2

Pittsfield: 0

25-11, 25-12

Kaylee Nichols: 17 assists

Maggie Marable: 9 digs



Pleasant Hill: 0

Brown County: 2

25-7, 25-15

Mariah Markert/Faith Boylan: 8 kills each



Central: 1

Liberty: 2

18-25, 25-14, 25-21

Paige Knuffman: 16 blocks, 10 kills





**College Volleyball**



Culver-Stockton: 3

Hannibal-LaGrange: 1

25-11, 25-22, 19-25, 25-18

Lady Wildcats: (8-19), 10th straight win vs. HLGU

Lady Trojans: (5-18)