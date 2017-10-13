Follow progress of Champ Clark Bridge with web cam

Anyone who wants to follow the progress of the Champ Clark Bridge can now do so online.

Missouri Department of Transportation announced Friday afternoon work has begun to remove the ferry landing on the Illinois side of the Mississippi River near the Champ Clark Bridge. MoDOT stated anyone who wants to view progress can go online and access the construction webcam.

MoDOT Project Manager Keith Killen said the play button shows a condensed slide show of the images.

“This camera takes four to five shots of the bridge an hour at random intervals," said Killen. "So it refreshes every 10 to 15 minutes which gives viewers near real-time work.”

The webcam can be found by clicking here.

MoDOT stated that much work has been done at the intersection of U.S. 54 and MO 79 in Louisiana, area residents will soon be able to see crews drilling shafts in the river on the Illinois side in preparation for the construction of the bridge piers.

“The primary purpose of the camera is to allow Missouri and Illinois taxpayers the opportunity to see progress, as well as those who are working on the project,” Killen explained. “Many of the 4,000 motorists who use the bridge each day aren’t from the area and may be interested to know what is going on."

Ground broke on the project last month. The Champ Clark Bridge is being replaced with a new bridge just to the south of the old one.