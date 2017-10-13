Weekend events prepare for possible severe weather

The event is taking place near the intersection of Main Street and Bird Street

One of the options would be to go inside Badger Cheese Haus.

There are a lot of outdoor events planned across the Tri-States this weekend.

Work is already underway in preparation for Hannibal's Oktoberfest, but with severe weather possible for this weekend, event organizers have been coming up with a plan to keep everyone safe.

Vice President of Access to Healing and Wellness, and event organizer Carrie Danner said she and other organizers are keeping their eyes on the weather.

"It's looking like during our event we're going to be in the clear." Danner said. "You never know how that's going to go, but we do have tents that we have available if we do need that."

Marion County Emergency Management Director John Hark said on Friday that if you are planning on going to one of the many outdoor events this weekend, you should have a plan in place.

"It's vitally important as we know we've been talking the possibility of severe weather coming in this Saturday and so forth." Hark said.

Hark said that plan starts with knowing where you can go.

"Pick a building." Hark said. "You know if it starts to cloud up real bad, we're going to get lighting and thunder off in the distance, then it's time to start seeking a place to get out of that weather."

Danner said while she and fellow organizers will be focusing on raising money for Access to Healing and Wellness, they are prepared if severe weather strikes.

"We do have Badger Cheese (Haus) that's right here if people did need to go into there, but we would just advise people to do what they would normally do in a situation like that." Danner said.

Another resource you can use if you are planning on being out and about this weekend is the WGEM's StormTrak Weather App. You can download it for free on your mobile devices.