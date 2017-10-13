Federal grant helps train local educators - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Federal grant helps train local educators

Posted:
By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
QPS is one of the local districts taking part in the training. QPS is one of the local districts taking part in the training.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Quincy Public Schools is one of several districts taking part in an Illinois State University project that helps train principals.

The university is receiving funding for the project from a federal grant.

The goal is to help principals better coach teachers and staff members.

QPS Superintendent Roy Webb says that training also benefits your child's education.

"They're good instructional leaders now, but everybody can get better, and this professional development and training is designed to make them better at helping teachers become better in the classroom." Webb said.

Webb also added that the district has used a similar grant in the past for training administrators. QPS will serve as a demonstration district for others who haven't.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.