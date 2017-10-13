Music video shot in Quincy to raise suicide awareness

A music video raising awareness about suicide and prevention is being shot in Quincy.

Nicholas Rodriquez, a rapper who goes by the name Nic Danger says he came up with the idea while reflecting on the pain in his own life. The music video centers on the life of a man who later commits suicide.

The video will feature adults and children from the Quincy area and Rodriguez hopes it can help those battling depression and other mental issues.

"So maybe, if you see somebody in that situation, you can relate from this song, from the video, you can understand," he said. "Maybe it can break down some barriers and be a conversation starter."

Rodriguez says he'll participate in Saturday's suicide prevention walk in Quincy at 2 p.m. at South Park. He says the timing of the event is partly why he chose Quincy to shoot the video.