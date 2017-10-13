Insurance agents discuss executive order impact on healthcare

Families across the nation are wondering what President Donald Trump's executive order mean for their health insurance. Local insurance agents say it will have an impact, but it's not time to panic yet.

Officials at Horizon say people from all walks of life come in looking for help putting food on the table.

"Coming to visit us you have some that are most certainly, financially not doing well," Chaplain Mark Geissler said. "You have some that are really trying to make ends meet."

The Non-Partisan Congressional Budget Office says President Trump's executive order will cut cost-sharing subsidies for insurance companies and could increase premiums by 20 percent, something low income families can't afford.

"They might come visit us more often perhaps," Geissler added.

Health Insurance Agent Peggy Johnston with Winters Insurance says it's not a cause for concern yet.

"They haven't said they're going to do away with the subsidies that help pay the premiums," Johnston explained.

Johnston says the cost-sharing subsidy lowers the amount you have to pay for deductibles, co-payments, and coinsurance. However, you must fall between a certain income guideline and have a silver plan through the website.

Some good news, she says rates for next year have already been submitted before the executive order.

"Once those are in the system, then they're not going to change," Johnston said. "They might be able to remove some of the cost-sharing benefits."

Johnston recommends getting your income information together and look at your plan on November 1st. If prices are high, they can help you find a new plan.

"We'll sit down with them one on one and go through everything and find out if they can get some help," Johnston said.

The Congressional Budget Office says insurers raised rates on the assumption cost-sharing subsidies would be cut off, but Johnston says there's no way to know that until the rates are released on November 1st.

Find out if you qualify for subsidies by going here.