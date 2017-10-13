Adams County jail construction contract signed - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Adams County jail construction contract signed

Posted:
By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
Fence surrounds land where the new Adams County Jail will be built. Fence surrounds land where the new Adams County Jail will be built.
Jail Subcommittee member discuss during their latest meeting. Jail Subcommittee member discuss during their latest meeting.
Flags mark a utility line on the new jail site. Flags mark a utility line on the new jail site.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Adams County Officials say construction on the new jail is only a few weeks away after a contract was signed.

County officials received the contract Friday with Miller Brothers out of Peoria. Jail Subcommittee members say they're glad a big obstacle is now out of the way.

"This part of it is the big step," Jail Subcommittee member Kent Snider said. "It takes a lot off the board's shoulders from here on. It's up to the contractors and our construction manager."

Members say contractor plans to start work by November 1st. They expect construction to take 18 to 24 months to complete.

