Adams County jail construction contract signed

Fence surrounds land where the new Adams County Jail will be built.

Adams County Officials say construction on the new jail is only a few weeks away after a contract was signed.

County officials received the contract Friday with Miller Brothers out of Peoria. Jail Subcommittee members say they're glad a big obstacle is now out of the way.

"This part of it is the big step," Jail Subcommittee member Kent Snider said. "It takes a lot off the board's shoulders from here on. It's up to the contractors and our construction manager."

Members say contractor plans to start work by November 1st. They expect construction to take 18 to 24 months to complete.