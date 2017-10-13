Historic hearse on display in Quincy

Attendees of this year's Strassenfest spotted a unique item on display at the John Wood mansion grounds.

An 1895 horse-drawn hearse was on display after it was moved out of storage by the Mississippi Valley Historic Auto Club.

Those with the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County think it will make a nice addition to their celebration of Quincy's German heritage. The hearse was built in Quincy and will be on display for future events.