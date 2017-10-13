Reminders for space heater safety

Those using space heaters to stay warm should inspect them now before the cool temperatures return.

Firefighters say space heaters account for about 40 percent of home fires during the winter months. They suggest inspecting the cord at least once a year to make sure there are no cracks or breaks in the line.

Only plug the cord directly into the wall, don't use any extension cords with it.

"The newer models is what we recommend," Firefighter Jerry Smith said. "They have an automatic switch on them to where if they'd be tipped over they shut off automatically. So it's not going to heat up and combust with carpet."

They also don't recommend using the stove to heat the home. They say someone could get hurt by it or something could fall into it catching fire.

