Friday Sports Extra - October 13

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Blake Hays and Monroe City held off Palmyra to retain to the Mayor's Cup. Blake Hays and Monroe City held off Palmyra to retain to the Mayor's Cup.

**High School Football**

(IHSA)
Quincy High: 57
United Township: 0
Blue Devils: (5-3, 4-1), playoff eligible

Charleston: 0
QND: 51
Nick Wellman: 4 TD passes
Aaron Hea: first career TD
Raiders: (5-3), playoff eligible

4) West Hancock: 14
8) Ottawa Marquette: 13
Riley Langford: 2 TD's (including game winner with :13 left)
Titans: (8-0), 17th consecutive regular season win

Macomb: 14
Peoria Manual: 24
Bombers: (1-7)

Pleasant Hill: 34
9) Brown County: 7
Wolves: (4-4)
Hornets: (6-2)

Central: 40
Greenfield: 6
Cole Williams: 167 yards rushing, 3 TD's (84-yard TD reception)
Panthers: (6-2)

Calhoun: 28
Unity-Payson: 31
-- Overtime
Benet Duesterhaus: GW FG in OT
Taylor Klusmeyer: 2 TD passes, TD run
Luke Jansen/Skyler Hagerbaumer: TD receptions
Dakota Ehrhardt: fumble recovery for TD
Mustangs: (4-4), trailed 28-0 in the 3rd quarter

Beardstown: 42
West Central: 14
Tigers: (6-2), clinch playoff spot
Cougars: (1-7)

Bushnell-WP: 35
South Fulton: 16
Sparclones: (6-2), clinch playoff spot

Illini West: 28
Rushville-Industry: 12
Chargers: (5-3), playoff eligible
Rockets: (1-7)

Pittsfield: 6
Pleasant Plains: 60
Saukees: (0-8)


(MSHSAA)
Hannibal: 14
Battle: 28
Dante Reading: 113 yards rushing
Will Whitaker: 5 receptions, 64 yards, TD
Pirates: (5-4)

8) Palmyra: 20
1) Monroe City: 22
Noah Mencer: 2 FG's (but missed 40-yard FG as time expired)
Cole Pennewell: 27 carries, 122 yards, TD
Jarom Alexander: 79 yards rushing, TD
Monroe City: (9-0), clinch outright CCC title
Palmyra: (7-2), 7-game win streak ends

Macon: 26
Centralia: 19

Clark County: 26
Brookfield: 0
Indians: (5-4), 3rd straight shutout

South Shelby: 54
Scotland County: 16
Cardinals: (4-5)
Tigers: (5-4)

Louisiana: 13
Highland: 28
Cougars: (1-8)
Bulldogs: (0-9)

Knox County: 20
7) Fayette: 38
Eagles: (5-4)

Mark Twain: 59
Clopton-Elsberry: 14
Tigers: (3-6)

Bowling Green: 16
Wright City: 21
Bobcats: (3-6)

10) South Callaway: 59
Van-Far: 7
Indians: (4-5)

Paris: 0
Westran: 35
Coyotes: (2-7)


(IHSAA)
Fort Madison: 48
Keokuk: 24
Alex Gully: 354 yards rushing (single game program record)
Bloodhounds: (4-4)
Chiefs: (0-8)

Centerville: 37
Central Lee: 21
Austin Gaylord: 2 TD's
Jared Brisby: 12 tackles, sack, funble recovery
Hawks: (5-3)

