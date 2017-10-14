Friday Sports Extra - October 13

**High School Football**
(IHSA)
Quincy High: 57
United Township: 0
Blue Devils: (5-3, 4-1), playoff eligible
Charleston: 0
QND: 51
Nick Wellman: 4 TD passes
Aaron Hea: first career TD
Raiders: (5-3), playoff eligible
4) West Hancock: 14
8) Ottawa Marquette: 13
Riley Langford: 2 TD's (including game winner with :13 left)
Titans: (8-0), 17th consecutive regular season win
Macomb: 14
Peoria Manual: 24
Bombers: (1-7)
Pleasant Hill: 34
9) Brown County: 7
Wolves: (4-4)
Hornets: (6-2)
Central: 40
Greenfield: 6
Cole Williams: 167 yards rushing, 3 TD's (84-yard TD reception)
Panthers: (6-2)
Calhoun: 28
Unity-Payson: 31
-- Overtime
Benet Duesterhaus: GW FG in OT
Taylor Klusmeyer: 2 TD passes, TD run
Luke Jansen/Skyler Hagerbaumer: TD receptions
Dakota Ehrhardt: fumble recovery for TD
Mustangs: (4-4), trailed 28-0 in the 3rd quarter
Beardstown: 42
West Central: 14
Tigers: (6-2), clinch playoff spot
Cougars: (1-7)
Bushnell-WP: 35
South Fulton: 16
Sparclones: (6-2), clinch playoff spot
Illini West: 28
Rushville-Industry: 12
Chargers: (5-3), playoff eligible
Rockets: (1-7)
Pittsfield: 6
Pleasant Plains: 60
Saukees: (0-8)
(MSHSAA)
Hannibal: 14
Battle: 28
Dante Reading: 113 yards rushing
Will Whitaker: 5 receptions, 64 yards, TD
Pirates: (5-4)
8) Palmyra: 20
1) Monroe City: 22
Noah Mencer: 2 FG's (but missed 40-yard FG as time expired)
Cole Pennewell: 27 carries, 122 yards, TD
Jarom Alexander: 79 yards rushing, TD
Monroe City: (9-0), clinch outright CCC title
Palmyra: (7-2), 7-game win streak ends
Macon: 26
Centralia: 19
Clark County: 26
Brookfield: 0
Indians: (5-4), 3rd straight shutout
South Shelby: 54
Scotland County: 16
Cardinals: (4-5)
Tigers: (5-4)
Louisiana: 13
Highland: 28
Cougars: (1-8)
Bulldogs: (0-9)
Knox County: 20
7) Fayette: 38
Eagles: (5-4)
Mark Twain: 59
Clopton-Elsberry: 14
Tigers: (3-6)
Bowling Green: 16
Wright City: 21
Bobcats: (3-6)
10) South Callaway: 59
Van-Far: 7
Indians: (4-5)
Paris: 0
Westran: 35
Coyotes: (2-7)
(IHSAA)
Fort Madison: 48
Keokuk: 24
Alex Gully: 354 yards rushing (single game program record)
Bloodhounds: (4-4)
Chiefs: (0-8)
Centerville: 37
Central Lee: 21
Austin Gaylord: 2 TD's
Jared Brisby: 12 tackles, sack, funble recovery
Hawks: (5-3)
Can't Find Something?
WGEM
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.