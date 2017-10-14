Friday Sports Extra - October 13

Blake Hays and Monroe City held off Palmyra to retain to the Mayor's Cup.

**High School Football**



(IHSA)

Quincy High: 57

United Township: 0

Blue Devils: (5-3, 4-1), playoff eligible



Charleston: 0

QND: 51

Nick Wellman: 4 TD passes

Aaron Hea: first career TD

Raiders: (5-3), playoff eligible



4) West Hancock: 14

8) Ottawa Marquette: 13

Riley Langford: 2 TD's (including game winner with :13 left)

Titans: (8-0), 17th consecutive regular season win



Macomb: 14

Peoria Manual: 24

Bombers: (1-7)



Pleasant Hill: 34

9) Brown County: 7

Wolves: (4-4)

Hornets: (6-2)



Central: 40

Greenfield: 6

Cole Williams: 167 yards rushing, 3 TD's (84-yard TD reception)

Panthers: (6-2)



Calhoun: 28

Unity-Payson: 31

-- Overtime

Benet Duesterhaus: GW FG in OT

Taylor Klusmeyer: 2 TD passes, TD run

Luke Jansen/Skyler Hagerbaumer: TD receptions

Dakota Ehrhardt: fumble recovery for TD

Mustangs: (4-4), trailed 28-0 in the 3rd quarter



Beardstown: 42

West Central: 14

Tigers: (6-2), clinch playoff spot

Cougars: (1-7)



Bushnell-WP: 35

South Fulton: 16

Sparclones: (6-2), clinch playoff spot



Illini West: 28

Rushville-Industry: 12

Chargers: (5-3), playoff eligible

Rockets: (1-7)



Pittsfield: 6

Pleasant Plains: 60

Saukees: (0-8)





(MSHSAA)

Hannibal: 14

Battle: 28

Dante Reading: 113 yards rushing

Will Whitaker: 5 receptions, 64 yards, TD

Pirates: (5-4)



8) Palmyra: 20

1) Monroe City: 22

Noah Mencer: 2 FG's (but missed 40-yard FG as time expired)

Cole Pennewell: 27 carries, 122 yards, TD

Jarom Alexander: 79 yards rushing, TD

Monroe City: (9-0), clinch outright CCC title

Palmyra: (7-2), 7-game win streak ends



Macon: 26

Centralia: 19



Clark County: 26

Brookfield: 0

Indians: (5-4), 3rd straight shutout



South Shelby: 54

Scotland County: 16

Cardinals: (4-5)

Tigers: (5-4)



Louisiana: 13

Highland: 28

Cougars: (1-8)

Bulldogs: (0-9)



Knox County: 20

7) Fayette: 38

Eagles: (5-4)



Mark Twain: 59

Clopton-Elsberry: 14

Tigers: (3-6)



Bowling Green: 16

Wright City: 21

Bobcats: (3-6)



10) South Callaway: 59

Van-Far: 7

Indians: (4-5)



Paris: 0

Westran: 35

Coyotes: (2-7)





(IHSAA)

Fort Madison: 48

Keokuk: 24

Alex Gully: 354 yards rushing (single game program record)

Bloodhounds: (4-4)

Chiefs: (0-8)



Centerville: 37

Central Lee: 21

Austin Gaylord: 2 TD's

Jared Brisby: 12 tackles, sack, funble recovery

Hawks: (5-3)