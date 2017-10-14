Friday's Area Scores (Non-football)-October 13

**High School Golf, Boys**
(IHSA Class 3A State Tournament)
*1st Round
TJ Wensing (QHS): 82nd Place (84)
Jimmie Patterson (QHS): 102nd Place (90)
(IHSA Class 2A State Tournament)
*1st Round
QND: 7th Place overall (+34)
*Individuals
Reis Dreyer (QND): 9th Place (72)
Alex McCulla (QND): 29th Place (78)
David Hutson (QND): 47th Place (80)
John Michale Nixa (Macomb): 54th Place (81)
(IHSA Class 1A State Tournament)
*1st Round
Chase Piehler (Beardstown): 12th Place (79)
Connor Bross (Central): 39th Place (84)
Cole Williams (W. Central) 39th Place (84)
**High School Golf, Girls**
(IHSA Class 2A State Tournament)
*1st Round
Hannah Maguire (QHS): 46th Place (80)
(IHSA Class 1A State Tournament)
*1st Round
Macomb: 11th Place Overall
*Individuals
Emma Thorman (Macomb): 18th Place (81)
Grace Frese (QND): 42nd Place (87)
Lauren Hawley (Pittsfield): 65th Place (93)
*High School Tennis, Girls**
(MSHSAA Class 1 State Tournament)
*Palmyra Doubles Teams
Emmy Griesbaum/Kendra Maples def. Cypert and Keithley (Chillicothe) 6-1, 6-2.
Li and Kincaid (Pembroke Hill) def. Griesbaum/Maples 3-6, 3-6
Maples/Griesbaum def. Williams and Harris (Kennett) 3-6, 6-4, 6-2.
**Women's College Soccer**
Indianapolis: 0
15): Quincy: 2
Mackenzie Rief: Goal (2')
Cassidy Foley: Goal (60')
Hawks: (11-2, 9-1 GLVC)
**Men's College Soccer**
Indianapolis: 2
Quincy: 0
Hawks: (5-6, 4-5 GLVC)