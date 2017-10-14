MY TAKE: Time to rewind Week 9 in Tri-State football

Three games decided by three points or less. A 28-point deficit erased. Conference champions crowned. And playoff hopes kept intact. It was Friday the 13th but it was hardly a frightening night in area high school football. WGEM Sports Director hits the reset button with quick hitters from near and far.



-- Down but never out. Unity-Payson trailed Calhoun 28-0 in the third quarter only to score 31 unanswered points capped off by a freshman (Benet Duesterhaus) kicking off a 27-yard field goal to win in overtime. The Mustangs nearly had the curtain close on their playoff hopes but they simply never gave up. Head coach Conner McLaughlin on The 5th Quarter afterwards: "The biggest thing is effort. Effort always beats ability. We know we can score quick and make big plays. The players never gave up." Not only did Unity-Payson remain in the postseason picture but they learned a valuable lesson about life: No matter what's throw in front of you, rise up and rally. The folks in Mendon, Payson, Ursa, Lorraine, and everywhere in between, should be proud of that group of young men.



-- The Mustangs' next opponent pulled off the upset of the night while also keeping its playoff dreams alive. Pleasant Hill-Western went into Mount Sterling and pulled out of town with a convincing 34-7 victory to move its record to 4-4. Credit Mike Giles and the Wolves coaching staff and players for sticking together. Entering the season, thanks to a veteran personnel group, there was a lot of hype about the 2017 season but the Wolves started 2-4. They knew had to win out and they are two-thirds of the way there. Then again, Unity-Payson is in the same boat. It all sets up for an epic clash next Friday in Pleasant Hill. The winner becomes playoff eligible and the season ends for the loser.



-- Football aside, our thoughts and prayers remain with the Mount Sterling community following a car accident Thursday on Highway 24 which injured two of Brown County's students. The Hornets were certainly playing with heavy hearts. Losses don't outweigh real life.



-- The Mayor's Cup lived up to the hype. There were so many ebbs and flows in what's always a heavyweight fight, no matter what the records are. The host Panthers looked well on their way to securing an undefeated regular season and clinching the outright CCC title with a 22-13 lead in the final nine minutes. But the visiting Panthers came from behind thanks to a Jacob Kroeger touchdown and beautifully executed Noah Mencer onside kicker. But Mencer, who was arguably Palmyra's MVP, missed a game winning 40-yard field goal. Mencer made two field goals, both his extra point attempts, kicked multiple touchbacks, and punted extremely well. Now these two teams go separate ways in the postseason and both seem equipped for deep playoff runs. Monroe City head coach David Kirby recapped the contest best on The 5th Quarter: "Just two good teams going at it and leaving everything on the field."



-- Grit. It's how West Hancock football coach Travis Cook described the Titans come from behind 14-13 win at Ottawa Marquette. Riley Langford punched in the go-ahead and game winning touchdown with less than 20 seconds left sending West Hancock (ranked 4th in Class 2A) past Ottawa Marquette (ranked 8th in Class 1A) to victory and extending the Titans regular season winning streak to 17 games. No rest for the weary, though. West Hancock comes home next Saturday to host Bismarck-Henning (7-1) in Hamilton. The home team will certainly be battle tested come postseason time with two tests to end the regular season. Consider the first exam passed.



-- Both Quincy High School and Quincy Notre Dame felt little resistance in finishing off 50+ point shutouts of their week eight opponents. Both are now playoff eligible and one gets an automatic bid depending on the outcome of next Friday's crosstown clash at Flinn Stadium. WGEM-NBC will have the telecast beginning with the pregame show at 6:30 p.m. and kickoff at 7 o'clock. It's one of the best weeks of the year. Let the hype begin.



-- Illini West has fought through its brutal mid-season schedule with back-to-back wins, including Friday's 28-12 victory at Rushville-Industry. The Chargers are playoff eligible and should lock in a spot when they host South Fulton (1-7) next week. Credit Lyle Klein's group for maintaining its composure for a chance to make the IHSA dance.



-- Bushnell-West Prairie is in. The Sparclones' 35-16 victory at South Fulton put an exclamation point on a second straight playoff berth. It's the first automatic berth in program history which again shows the consistent progression at BWP. And a quality challenge to close out the regular season slate next Friday as North Fulton (6-2) invades Sciota.



-- One of the most impressive wins of the night came in Memphis as South Shelby rolled past Scotland County 54-16. Exactly the confidence boost the Cardinals need heading into districts. And we just might see the same match-up in the weeks to come, pending the district tournament release.



-- Have a day, Alex Gully. The Fort Madison running back set a new single game program record with 354 yards rushing in the Bloodhounds' 48-24 win at Keokuk. Gully and the Hounds have a chance at a winning season when Washington pays a visit next Friday. Whatever happens, four wins or five wins, after finishing without a win a year ago Fort Madison has pleasantly surprised us all.



-- WIVC North champion Central left little doubt in dispatching of Greenfield 40-6 on the road. Cole Williams filled the stat sheet with 167 yards rushing and three touchdowns, and an 84-yard touchdown reception. The Panthers are playing as good as any team in the area right now and host undefeated Carrollton next week. Talk about a match-up that will surely have Brad Dixon's team ready for the playoffs.



-- Not sure there's anyone who wants to play Clark County right now. The Indians blanked Brookfield 26-0 for their third straight shutout and fourth consecutive win overall. And Ethan Allen's team won three of those games on the road.



That's it for me. I've got a wife and three kids who haven't seen me much lately and I would like to go reintroduce myself to them. Thanks a bunch for reading, watching, and listening. I'll see you back in this corner of cyberspace in less than a week.