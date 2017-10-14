Severe weather threatens the Tri-States

The National Weather Service placed a majority of the Tri-States under an enhanced risk of severe weather for Saturday.

WGEM Chief Meteorologist Mike Cole said the prime time for this storm is 4 p.m. to midnight. He said the main threat will be damaging winds, but tornadoes are possible.

Check here for the latest watches and warnings. You can find a ton of features and information at WGEM,com/Weather.

Be sure to to also check the WGEM StormTrak Weather app for the latest updates. If you don't have the app yet, you can download it on Apple and Android devices.

SEVERE WEATHER CLASSIFICATIONS

MARGINAL RISK : Isolated severe storms are possible, limited in duration or intensity. Winds up to 60 mph, hail up to one inch, low tornado risk.

: Isolated severe storms are possible, limited in duration or intensity. Winds up to 60 mph, hail up to one inch, low tornado risk. SLIGHT RISK : Scattered severe storms possible, short-lived, some isolated intense storms possible. One or two tornadoes, wind damage potential, hail.

: Scattered severe storms possible, short-lived, some isolated intense storms possible. One or two tornadoes, wind damage potential, hail. ENHANCED RISK : Numerous severe storms possible. Potential for wind and hail damage and a few tornadoes.

: Numerous severe storms possible. Potential for wind and hail damage and a few tornadoes. MODERATE RISK : Widespread severe storms likely, long-lived, widespread and intense. Strong tornadoes, widespread wind damage and destructive hail.

: Widespread severe storms likely, long-lived, widespread and intense. Strong tornadoes, widespread wind damage and destructive hail. HIGH RISK : Widespread severe storms expected, long-lived, widespread and “particularly intense.” Tornado outbreak.

WATCHES AND WARNINGS EXPLAINED

TORNADO WATCH : Conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes in your area. Remain alert for approaching storms.

: Conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes in your area. Remain alert for approaching storms. TORNADO WARNING : A tornado is imminent (based on weather radar information) or has been sighted by spotters. If a tornado warning is issued for your area - move to your predesignated. place of safety. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY!

: A tornado is imminent (based on weather radar information) or has been sighted by spotters. If a tornado warning is issued for your area - move to your predesignated. place of safety. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY! SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH : Conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms with damaging straight-line (downburst) winds and/or large hail.

: Conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms with damaging straight-line (downburst) winds and/or large hail. SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING : Severe thunderstorms with damaging straight-line winds and/or large hail are imminent or are occurring.

WHERE TO GO IN SEVERE WEATHER