Oktoberfest raises money for mental health

America's Hometown was filled with German Culture Saturday afternoon.

Oktoberfest was held downtown, and it was the first year the event was held outdoors.

Carrie Danner, the Vice President of Access to Healing and Wellness said all proceeds will provide the area with easier access to services like mental healthcare.

"There aren't a lot of providers, and so you know that's our goal, is to increase access." Danner said. "We also help train interns, and our goal is to help keep them in our area."

Danner also said the goal is to make the event even bigger next year.