Monster of a Garage Sale draws big crowd

Bargain hunters in the Tri-States spent hours looking for the best deal Saturday morning.

The Quincy Herald-Whig had their annual fall Monster of a Garage Sale at the Oakley Lindsay Center.

There were more than 50 booths, and vendors had everything from collectibles to clothing.

Marketing Manager Eric Wait said the event gives residents one last chance to experience a garage sale before winter.

"It gives them one last chance to kind of close up the end of the garage sale season, and when we have an event that allows for this many vendors to come in, it's easy for the shoppers." Wait said.

Wait added that the next Monster of a Garage Sale will take place in the spring.