One person missing after boat capsizes near Quincy

First responders at the dock near Lock and Dam 21. First responders at the dock near Lock and Dam 21.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

First responders are searching for a missing boater near Lock and Dam 21 in Adams County, according to Sheriff Brian VonderHaar. 

VonderHaar said one is missing after a boat capsized Saturday afternoon. 

Emergency crews were seen near the ADM dock, north of the lock and dam. 

Officials with the Coast Guard said a 19-year-old man and a friend were out on the boat. 

Officials said they believe the boat capsized near Canton, Missouri and crews are still searching. 

Officials said they are still looking for the 19-year-old man and the Coast Guard has issued a broadcast alert about the situation.

