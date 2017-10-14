One person missing after boat capsizes near Quincy

First responders at the dock near Lock and Dam 21.

First responders are searching for a missing boater near Lock and Dam 21 in Adams County, according to Sheriff Brian VonderHaar.

VonderHaar said one is missing after a boat capsized Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews were seen near the ADM dock, north of the lock and dam.

Officials with the Coast Guard said a 19-year-old man and a friend were out on the boat.

Officials said they believe the boat capsized near Canton, Missouri and crews are still searching.

Officials said they are still looking for the 19-year-old man and the Coast Guard has issued a broadcast alert about the situation.