One person missing after boat capsizes near Quincy

First responders are searching for a missing boater near Lock and Dam 21 in Adams County, according to Sheriff Brian VonderHaar.
VonderHaar said one is missing after a boat capsized Saturday afternoon.
Emergency crews were seen near the ADM dock, north of the lock and dam.
Officials with the Coast Guard said a 19-year-old man and a friend were out on the boat.
Officials said they believe the boat capsized near Canton, Missouri and crews are still searching.
Officials said they are still looking for the 19-year-old man and the Coast Guard has issued a broadcast alert about the situation.
