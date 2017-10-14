Car show participants pack local restaurants

Shupe said events like the car show are great for the city.

Shupe said the car show helps increase business for her restaurant.

Paine said he and his friends come to the event every year.

The Tin Dusters Fall Color Run took place in Quincy this weekend.

Downtown Quincy showcased hundreds of classic cars on Saturday, for the 42nd Annual Early Tin Dusters Fall Color Run.

Mike Paine and his friends from Mount Pleasant, Iowa brought their classic cars to town this weekend, to take part in a yearly tradition.

"We've done old cars for years, and we've come down here for years." Paine said. "This show used be out on Quinsippi Island in the river, and it was a one day show, so we've been coming out here for probably thirty years now."

With so many classic car enthusiasts, restaurants like Thyme Square have been incredibly busy. Owner Erica Shupe said she's thankful for the extra customers.

"It kind of helped our lunch business pick up a little bit." Shupe said. "And we opened up an hour early this morning in anticipation of a lot of the tin dusters so we've been seeing them come through all day so far."

Shupe also added that with increased foot traffic downtown, businesses like hers benefit greatly.

"They're willing to go out." Shupe said. "Spend money, have a good time. And it's fun because we're starting to recognize faces from last year, so we're able to see them again, and it increases business which definitely helps."

Paine said he and his friends make it a point each year to hit up the local spots.

"We'll stop somewhere up town here at lunch to eat." Paine said. "I think all the people with the old cars bring a bunch of traffic for all the restaurants and a lot of the downtown."

Shupe said restaurants like hers love the downtown events.

"I think it's fantastic having events like this." Shupe said. "I think it helps increase tourism to the area. People are able to come and see what Quincy has to offer, and hopefully they come back some other time of the year."

The car show concludes on Sunday at Upper Moorman Park.

It runs from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m