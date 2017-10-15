Saturday Area Scores - Oct 14 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Saturday Area Scores - Oct 14

Posted:
By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
**Missouri Softball**
*Class 2A Quarterfinals*

Palmyra - 1
Bowling Green - 5
Bowling Green heads to state

*Class 1A Quarterfinals*

Salisbury - 3
Canton - 6
Canton heads to state

**Illinois Golf**
*Girls State*

1A
Macomb Finished 11th
Macomb Emma Thorman T-7th
QND Grace Frese T-50th
Pittsfield Lauren Hawley 58th

2A
QHS Hannah Maguire 69th

*Boys State*

1A
Beardstown Chase Piehler 35th
West Central Cole Williams T-42nd
Central Conner Bross T-58th

2A
QND Finished 8th
QND Reis Dreyer T-6th (medal)
QND Alex McCulla T-33rd

3A
QHS Jimmie Patterson T-91st
QHS T.J. Wensing T-99th

**Missouri Cross Country**
*Girls*

Hannibal wins NCMC Conference Meet
HNBL Claudia Nichols 2nd

Bowling Green wins EMO Conference Meet, 10th Straight
BG Kate Klott 2nd - 20:46
BG Camryn Grote 5th - 21:22
Sylvia Wagner 6th

*Boys*
NCMC HNBL Ayden Nichols 5th

Bowling Green Wins EMO Conference Meet, 17 of last 18
Mark Twain Devin Neff 1st - 17:19
Clopton Donovan Denslow 2nd - 17:43
BG Max Brandenburger 3rd - 18:06

**Missouri Tennis**
*State Tournament*

Palmyra Doubles: Kendra Maples & Emmy Griesbaum Place 8th (2nd straight year), 18-5

**High School Volleyball**
*Illinois*

Payson Wins St. Thomas Moore Tournament (31-1)
Beat #2 St. Thomas Moore in Finals 2-0 (25-23, 27-25)

Unity Finish 4th in Sherrard Tournament

West Hancock go 3-2 at Bushnell-Prairie City Tourney

**Illinois Cross Country**

Quincy Catholic 8th Grader Fiker Rosen wins IESA State Championship
New 2 mile State Record Time 9:42 (beat previous record by 30 seconds. Held by a former Olympian)

**High School Soccer**
*Illinois Boys*

QHS - 2
Jeff City - 0
QHS (14-7)

Beardstown - 4
Springfield (Lutheran) - 0
Beardstown Wins Regional Championship

*Missouri Boys*

Hannibal - 3
Marshall - 0
HNBL (20-4, 12-0 NCMC) first time undefeated in conference play

*College Cross Country**
*Men's*

Quincy University Wins Illinois College Invitational
QU Will Kipping 3rd - 29:57
QU Wilson Rosner 6th - 31:24 

*Women's*

Quincy University Wins Illinois College Invitational
QU Megan McClure 1st - 24:38
QU Athena Lesiotis 2nd - 26:05

**College Football**

Missouri State - 30
14) Western Illinois - 49
WIU 5-1

Quincy University - 0
Indianapolis - 55
QU (3-4)

