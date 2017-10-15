Saturday Area Scores - Oct 14

**Missouri Softball**
*Class 2A Quarterfinals*
Palmyra - 1
Bowling Green - 5
Bowling Green heads to state
*Class 1A Quarterfinals*
Salisbury - 3
Canton - 6
Canton heads to state
**Illinois Golf**
*Girls State*
1A
Macomb Finished 11th
Macomb Emma Thorman T-7th
QND Grace Frese T-50th
Pittsfield Lauren Hawley 58th
2A
QHS Hannah Maguire 69th
*Boys State*
1A
Beardstown Chase Piehler 35th
West Central Cole Williams T-42nd
Central Conner Bross T-58th
2A
QND Finished 8th
QND Reis Dreyer T-6th (medal)
QND Alex McCulla T-33rd
3A
QHS Jimmie Patterson T-91st
QHS T.J. Wensing T-99th
**Missouri Cross Country**
*Girls*
Hannibal wins NCMC Conference Meet
HNBL Claudia Nichols 2nd
Bowling Green wins EMO Conference Meet, 10th Straight
BG Kate Klott 2nd - 20:46
BG Camryn Grote 5th - 21:22
Sylvia Wagner 6th
*Boys*
NCMC HNBL Ayden Nichols 5th
Bowling Green Wins EMO Conference Meet, 17 of last 18
Mark Twain Devin Neff 1st - 17:19
Clopton Donovan Denslow 2nd - 17:43
BG Max Brandenburger 3rd - 18:06
**Missouri Tennis**
*State Tournament*
Palmyra Doubles: Kendra Maples & Emmy Griesbaum Place 8th (2nd straight year), 18-5
**High School Volleyball**
*Illinois*
Payson Wins St. Thomas Moore Tournament (31-1)
Beat #2 St. Thomas Moore in Finals 2-0 (25-23, 27-25)
Unity Finish 4th in Sherrard Tournament
West Hancock go 3-2 at Bushnell-Prairie City Tourney
**Illinois Cross Country**
Quincy Catholic 8th Grader Fiker Rosen wins IESA State Championship
New 2 mile State Record Time 9:42 (beat previous record by 30 seconds. Held by a former Olympian)
**High School Soccer**
*Illinois Boys*
QHS - 2
Jeff City - 0
QHS (14-7)
Beardstown - 4
Springfield (Lutheran) - 0
Beardstown Wins Regional Championship
*Missouri Boys*
Hannibal - 3
Marshall - 0
HNBL (20-4, 12-0 NCMC) first time undefeated in conference play
*College Cross Country**
*Men's*
Quincy University Wins Illinois College Invitational
QU Will Kipping 3rd - 29:57
QU Wilson Rosner 6th - 31:24
*Women's*
Quincy University Wins Illinois College Invitational
QU Megan McClure 1st - 24:38
QU Athena Lesiotis 2nd - 26:05
**College Football**
Missouri State - 30
14) Western Illinois - 49
WIU 5-1
Quincy University - 0
Indianapolis - 55
QU (3-4)