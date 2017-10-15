Local couples get married at Fright Fest in Six Flags - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

St. Louis, Mo. -

Local couples got married on Friday the 13th at Six Flags in St. Louis. 

Newlyweds from Hannibal and Quincy got married at fright fest and they called it a Hallowedding.

Shelby Waid said her parents entered the contest and were married in the very first fright fest back in 2002.

The couples dressed in their best Halloween wedding attire complete with a makeover and they carried black and purple booquets to the stage.

"We are getting married the same way my parents did 15 years ago," Waid said. "So it was kind of nice. They are here renewing their vows so we get to share the experience with them and get the same back story." 

The best part is they didn't say their "I-do's,"  they said their "I-boo's."

