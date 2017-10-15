City of Kahoka under a boil order until Wednesday - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

City of Kahoka under a boil order until Wednesday

KAHOKA, Mo. (WGEM) -

The city of Kahoka, Missouri said all residents are under a boil order advisory until Wednesday October 18 at 4:00 p.m. 

Officials said there was a water leak spotted between Exchange and Jefferson Street at 10:30 a.m. 

Officials said the leak was fixed Sunday afternoon and the boil order was issued immediately after. 

