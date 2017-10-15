Search area for missing boater narrows down

The search continued Sunday for the missing boater after his boat capsized in the Mississippi River Saturday.

The Quincy Volunteer Emergency Corp. said the search has been narrowed down to the area near the Quincy municipal barge dock, where emergency officials said the boat capsized.

Two passengers made it out safely, but they continue to look for a 19-year-old male.

Glenn Sander with the volunteer corp. said rescue crews worked hard despite obstacles with river bank debris and high winds.

"There's a tremendous amount of debris," Sanders said. "Everything from steel cables, barrels, concrete, logs, a lot of stuff that we have to remove before we can conduct our search properly."

Sander said this search hits close to home.

"This one's a little bit different because a lot of our younger members of the emergency corp. were friends, and a lot of us knew the victim," Sanders added. "This one is a little bit more at home for everyone that's involved."

Officials said they searched until dark Sunday and plan to continue to search until the body is recovered.