One person injured after hitting farm equipment

By David Beuttel, Multimedia Journalist
PIKE COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A woman was taken to the hospital after a crash between a car and a farm tractor with a trailer.

According to Illinois State Police, Charles McCormick, 78, of Pittsfield was heading west on IL 104 just north of Perry, Illinois.

McCormick then attempted to pass a John Deere Tractor pulling a grain cart in a passing lane.

Police said the tractor then turned into a field, that's when McCormick hit the rear tire of the grain cart, causing the airbags to deploy.

Police said passenger Carolyn Sunde, 77, of Griggsville was transported by ambulance to Illini Hospital.

No charges were filed.

