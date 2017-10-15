Carnival raised awareness for CDH research

There for crafts for children and families to work on.

Children were able to see and pet animals.

The ninth annual Cadan's Carnival brought lots of family support to the Knights of Columbus.

Nine years ago Tiffany Frericks and her husband lost their son Cadan who was diagnosed with congenital diaphragmatic hernia.

Tiffany said this event is to bring awareness to CDH and allow families to come together.

Cadan's doctor said this carnival has raised a lot of money which has helped with research at St. Louis Children's Hospital.

"It's unbelievable," said Dr. Brad Warner. "We've almost double our survival rate in diaphragmatic hernias at St. Louis Children's Hospital"

The group said it already raised more than $125,000 and hope to reach their goal of $150,000.