Iowa Governor talks healthcare with White House and has a plan

Reynolds talking to the media about various issues.

Reynolds speaking to the group at the Comfort Inn and Suites in Fort Madison.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds said she's working with President Trump and his staff on healthcare because Obamacare is unaffordable, unsustainable, and collapsing.

Reynolds and her staff proposed a stopgap plan to stabilize the market for residents with individual health insurance policies.

She said the state needed to create a short term fix to get things settled until leaders in Congress get something done.

She said right now, the policies are impacting the working people.

"It's our farmers and our small business owners," Reynolds said. "Those are the individuals being impacted and they can't afford it. They are paying the penalty and are going without. That is further exasperating the problem."

The plan is currently in the 30 day public comment period with the federal government that ends this week.

If the plan is approved, the state would have to make the changes before open enrollment begins on November 1st.

A state report said 72,000 Iowans buy their own health insurance rather than getting it through an employer or government program.