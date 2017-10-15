Josh Houchins, voice of WGEM SportsCenter, dies

Josh Houchins, host of WGEM SportsCenter on WGEM Sports Radio, died Sunday following a short battle with an illness, his family said. He was 36 years old.

Houchins last hosted his morning drive sports talk show on Oct. 2. He had been hospitalized in recent days.

Known for being full of energy and loving his job, Houchins had been the full-time host of WGEM SportsCenter since August of 2008 and a member of WGEM SportsCenter since nearly its beginning. He had also served as a WGEM Radio account executive since 2010.

A native of Ewing, Missouri, Houchins spent his early years playing sports in the Clarence Cannon Conference. He was a graduate of Highland High School.

He graduated from Culver-Stockton College in Canton, Missouri, with a major in Communications and a minor in History. Following college, he worked at the Herald-Whig covering local high school and college sports.

Houchins, who used a wheelchair following a 1997 car crash that left him paralyzed from the chest down, was a board member of the Northeast Independent Living Services (N.E.I.L.S.). He also served as president of the Board of Directors for the West Central Illinois Center for Independent Living.

In 2009, Houchins was honored as an "Unsung Hero" by the State of Missouri.

“There's something that auto accident couldn't take away from him,” then-Missouri State Senator Wes Shoemyer said during the award ceremony. “It was his spirit and an attitude that he can do."

"It couldn't take his smile and it couldn’t take his passions," Shoemyer said.

