Iowa unions want their voices heard with two-week election

Public Sector Unions across Iowa are voting on whether they want to stay in their respective unions or leave.

The Iowa Legislature approved changes to the state's collective bargaining laws in February, which said public-sector unions must hold recertification elections before they can negotiate each new contract.

The elections require approval from a majority of employees covered under the union contract, not just a majority of people voting in the election.

A union president in Lee County said his group is not voting in this election but says it's an important one to have.

"As a member of one and the president of our local union, we need to be strong and work together.," Jacob Nye with IBEW Local 13 said. "We have to actually push for our causes. I don't think anyone really understands what we are really after."

Voting ends October 24th and it will determine the future of more than 475 bargaining units, making up a significant percentage of Iowa's roughly 12-hundred units that represent about 120-thousand public workers.