Sunday's Soccer Scores-October 15

**College Women's Soccer**
UW-Parkside: 0
15) Quincy: 1
Mackenzie Rief: Goal (51')
Megan Swanson: 6th consecutive shutout (ties school record)
Hawks: (12-2, 10-1 GLVC) 

**College Men's Soccer**
UW-Parkside: 4
Quincy: 0
HawksL (5-8, 4-7 GLVC) 

