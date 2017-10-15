Fourth time the charm for Bowling Green softball

For the fourth year in a row the Bowling Green softball team was staring down an opportunity to advance to the Class 2 State Tournament but first the Bobcats had to shake three years of quarterfinals losses to get over the hump.



"We've preached and preach that we have to get here, we have to get here but we've never gotten past this game. And all of a sudden, it happens," explains junior catcher Gabi Deters.



Consider whatever curse plauging the Bobcats in the quarterfinals reversed after a 6-3 win over Palmyra to advance to the final four on Saturday.

"It's hard to sum up because this is four years in the making," said head coach Dean Streed.



"The last three years we've been on the other side of it so I know how that feels and I know the full 180 to this now and how it is the ultimate high. "



"It's really exciting," said junior pitcher Sarah Harness. "I can't really put a word (to describe it.) but I haven't felt a better high so it's really exciting."



With plenty of postseason experience on their side the Bobcats knew that this could be the year to make a state tournament.



"We were more prepared this year because we've been here before these past three years and they haven't," said senior Mallory Feldewerth.



"We just felt prepared and we knew the atmosphere and we knew we had to stay calm no matter what."



In fact, with the game tied at 1 in the top of the 6th, it was just that kind of postseason experience that came through for Bowling Green when Feldewerth delivered a two-run home run to lift her team to a state tournament.



"As soon as I saw that I knew we got this," she said.



"Even at the beginning (of the game) we we hitting the ball and it's just a matter of time for us to hit solid. As soon as Jade (Meier) led it off it just kept going."



Bowling Green heads to state on Friday where they will meet up with Kelly in the semifinal round. Winner advances to Saturday's state championship.

