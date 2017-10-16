Getting your home ready for winter

You can lose a lot of heat through your windows and door frames if not properly sealed.

Energy prices have shot up 6.1 percent in the last month because of recent natural disasters like Hurricane Harvey, according to the Associated Press.

A local Heating & Air technician is offering advice on what you can do to winterize your home and save money.

Experts say at least 30 percent of heat energy is lost through your windows and door frames if those aren't sealed properly.

Marty Bruening with Bruening Heating and Air said that can drive up your energy bills but there are a couple of affordable steps you can take to winterize your home to save money.

Bruening said some people try to cut costs by not heating rooms that aren't being used; however, he said that may not be the best idea.

"Make sure that if you're not using a room or something, don't think that your saving money by shutting it off because your insulation is actually on the outside of your house and not the inside walls." said Bruening.

He said simple maintenance can sometimes be the biggest cost saver. This includes making sure air filters are clean and that vents and air returns aren't covered.

Bruening added permanent fixes like replacing windows and inefficient heating systems are the best way to save money on heating bills.

He knows not everyone can afford that, but there are temporary fixes to keep the warm air inside.

"One thing that's real beneficial is with duct works in a crawl space or duct works in an attic, is air sealing those because you want to keep your heat inside the envelope of the house as opposed to it leaking out."

Draft guard devices that you slip on the bottom of the door to block air flow through the door way can help but the best way to keep the warm air inside, if you can afford it, is to make sure your windows and doors are properly sealed.