Family identifies missing boater, search continues

Equipment brought in by the Quincy Volunteer Emergency Corps.

Emergency crews at the scene on Saturday.

Family members identified the name of a 19-year-old man who went missing Saturday after a boat capsized in the Mississippi River near Quincy.

The man was identified as Ean Reinold. His family said he was a frequent boater.

Police reported the boat capsized late Saturday afternoon. They said two passengers were rescued but Reinold, who was the owner and operator, wasn't located.

Search crews looked for Reinold for several hours into late Saturday night. The search resumed Sunday morning and continued into Monday.

The Quincy Volunteer Emergency Corps has been conducting the search, while the Adams County Sheriff's Office and Tri-Township Fire Department were also involved.

