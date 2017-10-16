Quincy's Maine Street closed for several days - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy's Maine Street closed for several days

Posted:
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A two-block stretch of Quincy's Maine Street will be closed for several days beginning Monday for repairs in the area, according to the city.

The city reported the street will be closed between 18th and 20th streets until Thursday at 3 p.m.

According to the city, crews will be replacing a water service line in the area.

Drivers are asked to be cautious around the construction area.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.