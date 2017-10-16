NWS confirms tornado in Scotland Co.

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Scotland County, Missouri, over the weekend.

NWS reported an EF-1 rated tornado touched down Saturday two miles east of Gorin, Missouri. The report stated it destroyed a farm outbuilding and damaged two others.

According to NWS, the tornado's path was 0.1 miles and was 10 yards wide. It's peak wind speed was 95 mph.

A Scotland County, Missouri, resident told WGEM News he had six buildings that were destroyed. A nearby resident said debris was scattered for more than a mile away.

Damage was also reported near Colony, Missouri.

The Scotland County Sheriff's Office also reported power lines coming down in spots.