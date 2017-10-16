NWS confirms tornado in Scotland Co.

The ninth annual Cadan's Carnival brought lots of family support to the Knights of Columbus. Nine years ago Tiffany Frericks and her husband lost their son Cadan who was diagnosed with congenital diaphragmatic hernia.More >>
The ninth annual Cadan's Carnival brought lots of family support to the Knights of Columbus. Nine years ago Tiffany Frericks and her husband lost their son Cadan who was diagnosed with congenital diaphragmatic hernia.More >>
An elderly woman was taken to the hospital after a crash between a car and a farm tractor with a trailer.More >>
An elderly woman was taken to the hospital after a crash between a car and a farm tractor with a trailer.More >>
The city of Kahoka says all residents are under a boil order advisory until Wednesday October 18 at 4:00 p.m.More >>
The city of Kahoka says all residents are under a boil order advisory until Wednesday October 18 at 4:00 p.m.More >>
A possible tornado ripped through parts of northeast Missouri Saturday night. Heavy rains and high winds left a path of destruction in Scotland County.More >>
A possible tornado ripped through parts of northeast Missouri Saturday night.More >>
Local couples got married on Friday the 13th at Six Flags in St. Louis.More >>
Local couples got married on Friday the 13th at Six Flags in St. Louis.More >>
Downtown Quincy showcased hundreds of classic cars on Saturday, for the 42nd Annual Early Tin Dusters Fall Color Run.More >>
Downtown Quincy showcased hundreds of classic cars on Saturday, for the 42nd Annual Early Tin Dusters Fall Color Run.More >>
America's Hometown was filled with German Culture Saturday afternoon.More >>
America's Hometown was filled with German Culture Saturday afternoon.More >>
Bargain hunters in the Tri-States spent hours looking for the best deal Saturday morning.More >>
Bargain hunters in the Tri-States spent hours looking for the best deal Saturday morning.More >>
First responders are searching for a missing boater near Lock and Dam 21 in Adams County, according to Sheriff Brian VonderHaar.More >>
First responders are searching for a missing boater near Lock and Dam 21 in Adams County, according to Sheriff Brian VonderHaar.More >>
The National Weather Service placed a majority of the Tri-States under an enhanced risk of severe weather for Saturday.More >>
The National Weather Service placed a majority of the Tri-States under an enhanced risk of severe weather for Saturday.More >>