NWS confirms tornado in Scotland Co. - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

NWS confirms tornado in Scotland Co.

Posted:
Damage at a Scotland Co. farm. Damage at a Scotland Co. farm.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Scotland County, Missouri, over the weekend.

NWS reported an EF-1 rated tornado touched down Saturday two miles east of Gorin, Missouri. The report stated it destroyed a farm outbuilding and damaged two others.

According to NWS, the tornado's path was 0.1 miles and was 10 yards wide. It's peak wind speed was 95 mph.

A Scotland County, Missouri, resident told WGEM News he had six buildings that were destroyed. A nearby resident said debris was scattered for more than a mile away.

RELATED: "Severe weather causes damage across northeast Missouri"

Damage was also reported near Colony, Missouri.

The Scotland County Sheriff's Office also reported power lines coming down in spots.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.