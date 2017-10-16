Staying safe at the bus stop

It's National School Bus Safety Week and bus drivers are sharing their tips on how to make sure your child gets on and off the bus safely each day.

With no seat belts on most school buses, drivers said one of the most critical safety tips for kids is staying seated and facing forward while the bus is in motion.

School Bus Safety Week is a nationwide reminder of the importance of safety around school buses.

Drivers with Quincy Public Schools go through extensive training before they are given keys to the bus. Rachael Michelson, who is currently in training, said QPS takes it even a step beyond that.

"They focus more on the child management on the bus and off the bus and dealing with the people rather than driving the bus which is kind of secondary but always important," said Michelson.

Michelson also stresses awareness for everybody at bus stops, including the kids getting on and off and other drivers.

Stopping for buses that have their lights on is something bus drivers want others to keep in mind.

With school buses being 40 feet long and bright yellow, you'd think they'd be hard to miss, but Triena Larsen with Safe Kids Adams County, said that's not always the case.

"You can see them that's why they're bright yellow," said Larsen. "That's why they have the lights and they stop at railroad crossings. Just being alert and making sure you now where they are and so that they can, as well, see you."

Larsen said it's important to be aware that buses are making frequent stops and to never drive through a buses stop sign.