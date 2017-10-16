Hydrant flushing scheduled in Quincy - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Hydrant flushing scheduled in Quincy

Posted:
Quincy fire hydrant. (File Photo) Quincy fire hydrant. (File Photo)
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The City of Quincy reported the fire department will be flushing fire hydrants this week.

According to a news release, the flushing is done for flowing testing purposes. It's expected to last through Friday.

The flushing will be done at the following locations:

  • 18th and Spruce Street
  • 20th and Cedar Street
  • 20th and Locust Street
  • 20th and Maple Street
  • 3301 Josephine Drive
  • 2210 Josephine Drive
  • Ridgecrest Drive and Parkwood Drive
  • 2616 Kings Point SE
  • Hollister Whitney Parkway
  • 2603 Brook Drive
  • 2512 Turner Road
  • 2400 North 30th Street

The city reported residents in those areas may experience low water pressure or water discoloration. Officials said the water will remain safe for consumption and use at all times.

