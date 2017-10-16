Hydrant flushing scheduled in Quincy

The City of Quincy reported the fire department will be flushing fire hydrants this week.

According to a news release, the flushing is done for flowing testing purposes. It's expected to last through Friday.

The flushing will be done at the following locations:

18th and Spruce Street

20th and Cedar Street

20th and Locust Street

20th and Maple Street

3301 Josephine Drive

2210 Josephine Drive

Ridgecrest Drive and Parkwood Drive

2616 Kings Point SE

Hollister Whitney Parkway

2603 Brook Drive

2512 Turner Road

2400 North 30th Street

The city reported residents in those areas may experience low water pressure or water discoloration. Officials said the water will remain safe for consumption and use at all times.