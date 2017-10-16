Adopt-A-Classroom program puts businesses in local grade school

Second graders at Lincoln School in Macomb got a firsthand look at what it means to be a dietitian Monday, just one of the many careers students are learning thanks to the Adopt-A-Classroom program.

"I want to be a vet when I grow up," one student said. "I would like to be a scientist," another student added.

Second graders at Lincoln School in Macomb are already thinking about their future. Their teacher Amy Morris sad it's never too early.

"We want to get them started early," Morris said. "It used to be when I was little everyone wanted to be a teacher, which is great, or a doctor, but now there are so many other things that they can be as well."

That's why she leads the Adopt-A-Classroom program which pairs over 40 local businesses with K through 3rd grade classrooms.

"The skills that they're learning now, they really are going to use in the future. Their reading, their writing and their math are all important," Morris added.

Morris said more local businesses are asking to get into classrooms.

"Before, I would always get on the phone right before school started and call, and basically beg for people to do it," Morris said. "Now we're having people contact us."

Monday, students learned what dietitian Andrea Thompson does everyday at Hy-Vee and learned more about healthy eating.

"At a young age, that's when kids are trying new things," Thompson said. "I think healthy eating really does start at this age or even earlier."

What started out as a simple way to get more male role models into schools years ago, has morphed into a tool for students to learn about careers younger than ever before.

"As times have changed and our society, so has the adopt-a-classroom program. We just wanted to keep up with things going on in the real world," Morris said.

Each classroom has at least one business they partner with. Teachers can have them visit as much as once a month.



