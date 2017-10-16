Construction begins on new addition to Lincoln School

Construction is underway on a new addition at Lincoln School in Macomb.

School officials said last week, crews started pouring the foundation for a new multi-purpose room. Superintendent Patrick Twomey said this will allow for multiple P.E. classes at the same time. The plan is to turn the current gym into the cafeteria and make the old cafeteria a reading center to help more students reach state standards.

"It's a commitment to make sure we have every third grader reading on grade level before they reach the fourth grade," Twomey said. "We have all of the research to know that if a student is not reading on grade level before they reach fourth grade, they have difficulties, a lot of the rest of their lives."

Twomey said the addition should be complete by Christmas of 2018.