Tornado touches down in Hancock Co.

Submitted photo of the storm Saturday, southeast of Hamilton, Illinois.

The National Weather Service reported a tornado was confirmed near Bowen, Illinois, over the weekend.

According to a report, NWS stated the EF-0 tornado touched down Saturday at 6:25 p.m. It was located about one mile west of Bowen.

The report stated the peak wind was 80 mph. The tornado's path length was reported at 0.8 miles long, while it had a width of 25 yards.

NWS said tornado damage was limited to trees in the area.

Another tornado was confirmed in Scotland County, Missouri, the same night. NWS reported the EF-1 tornado damaged farm buildings near Gorin.

