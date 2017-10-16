Search continues for missing boater

The search continues for a boater who went missing on the Mississippi River in Quincy over the weekend.

We learned more about the 19-year-old from family members.

Ean Reinold says he hasn't been seen since Saturday, that's when he went missing near Lock and Dam 21 in Quincy.

Volunteer rescue crews said they knew him well, because he loved the great outdoors.

His family said he hunted and fished all the time, and just got back from a trip to Canada not too long ago.

Quincy Emergency Volunteer Corps Director Glenn Sanders said he has known Ean since he was a little boy and says his passion for outdoor sports was endless.

"A lot of us hunted with Ean," Sanders said. "I took Ean hunting when he was a small kid myself. He actually was out, trying to be a good mentor for younger hunters himself when this happened because he had taken a couple of the younger ones out and they were looking for a place for Ean to take them out next weekend for the youth season."

Sanders also said Ean is always active, which is rare for kids his age.

"Especially not now a days," Sanders said. "Younger people growing up have so many other things that they are into and a lot of them are into the stuff that keeps them indoors. Ean was just the opposite. If it was something to do with the outdoors, he was into it. A very good shot and he was a good trap shooter."

The Adams County Sheriff's office said two passengers were on Ean's boat and made it off safely.

Investigators said they were wearing life jackets and Ean was not.

His family and friends said he shouldn't have been out there on Saturday because of the river conditions.

Rescue crews continued their search Monday despite the heavy debris in the water and they will continue until dark.