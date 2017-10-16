2017 Fall Harvest Food Drive

WGEM, Hy-Vee and the Salvation Army are teaming up for the 30th Annual Fall Harvest Food Drive to help in the fight against hunger.

Salvation Army officials throughout the Tri-States say the need is greater than ever before. Numbers of people coming into the local food pantries continue to increase.

But we can be better together.

You can donate in the designated collection bin at area Hy-Vee stores in Quincy, Fort Madison, Keokuk and Macomb. In addition to non-perishable food donations, you can make a monetary donation to receive a Hy-Vee Fuel Saver bonus.

The WGEM Fall Harvest Food Drive runs until Nov. 20.