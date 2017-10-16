County road extension to help farmers and their equipment

County Highway Department worked on the roads for two years.

A city in northeast Missouri celebrated a county road extension that they say will make it easier to get around.

There was a ribbon cutting Monday morning on County Road 266 in Palmyra, Missouri. The new route is a half-mile extension that connects 266 and Business Highway 61.

Officials sad it creates better traffic flow and economic development for residents living on the southern edge of the city.

Local farmer Glenn Griesbaum said he donated some of his land for the project and believes this new road will help local farmers.

"I think it's a big plus for getting the traffic around Palmyra, putting the big trucks through," Griesbaum said. "They don't have to go through Palmyra to get to Main St. to get out to Quincy. They can also go to Hannibal by turning here at the crossing."

A quarter sales tax increase approved three years ago for road improvement projects in the county funded this extension.

Marion County Presiding Commissioner Lyndon Bode said its a white gravel road now but in a couple of years, crews will pave it.