Quincy Federation to vote on contract, intent to strike

The Quincy Federation will vote Wednesday on a contract offer and an intent to strike.

The union met with the Quincy Public School Board and a federal mediator Monday night, this was the third mediation between the groups.

It lasted roughly three hours, and union members stood outside the negotiation meeting room while representatives from both sides showed up.

By the end of the night, both sides said there were still roadblocks, like not enough money to compensate for increased heath insurance.

"We want our employees to be fairly compensated, and we don't want them to be harmed for having health insurance and trying to support their families." Quincy Federation Co-President Jen Drew said. "And that's kind of what we're looking at right now."

"Unfortunately when it comes to our finances and compensation, sometimes that can be a little bit trickier, and we don't have a lot of wiggle room, and so I think we're hitting some roadblocks there as well." School Board President Sayeed Ali said.

Staff members have been working without a contract for the entire school year so far.

Drew said the votes will be counted on Thursday, and Ali said the district will then decide what to do after speaking with the union.