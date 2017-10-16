Quincy City Council to discuss next year's budget

Quincy's mayor says despite low revenues, the budget shouldn't be at a big deficit this year. The real problem is for next year's budget and the city will soon discuss how to handle it.

With Illinois cutting revenues for cities, Quincy is down around $500,000. However, the state will make up a majority of the money. Quincy will receive two extra payments from the state to pay back what is owed. That coupled with savings on a city and county project will close the gap to $100,000.

However, next year it's projected the city would be down $800,00 to $1-million. Mayor Kyle Moore says aldermen will have to make tough decisions and residents shouldn't blame the council.

"The difficult decision we have to make this budget year is directly because of the lack of leadership in Springfield," Mayor Kyle Moore said. "The fact of the matter is they want to pass of their financial mess that they've left the taxpayers with to your local elected officials."

Moore says making the decisions harder will be the air service protection needed for Quincy's essential Air service Carrier SkyWest, adding to the payments needed.

The council will begin budget discussions in December, trying to prepare for what changes will need to be made for next year.