Quincy street projects wrapping up

By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
Lind Street from 16th to 18th is blocked off due to a road project.
Street project underway at corner of Lind and 17th Streets.
Road blocks set up near corner of Lind and 17th Streets.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Quincy residents won't see many road projects over the next few weeks because most are already finished for the year. 

City officials say the nice summer weather helped finish asphalt repavement earlier than thought. However, more reconstruction of streets, like on Lind Street from 16th to 18th and Spruce Street from 12th to 15th, is expected to take until Thanksgiving.

"The plants start to shut down," Director of Utilities and Engineering Jeffrey Conte said. "It becomes more difficult to get [asphalt]. As the ground gets colder, it's just harder to do. So that's why we're shooting for Thanksgiving. It's a reasonable time to be done with paving."

Conte says two projects will shut down early December and pick back up in the spring before next year's projects get underway.

