Report shows academic improvement for QPS

By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
The results of the Insight Report were discussed on Monday.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A new report shows that students in Quincy Public Schools are showing signs of improvement in a variety of subjects.

The Insight Report, which analyzes the results of the MAP test for the district was discussed at Monday night's curriculum meeting.

Students were tested in reading, language usage, math, and science. The Insight Report showed that over the past three years, the district's growth percentile has risen.

Carol Frericks, the Director of Student Services for the district said this speaks to the district's goal of improvement.

"We are excited to see that the work that we're doing in classrooms, the work that is put in place for school improvement teams is really paying off, that the students are performing at higher levels." Frericks said.

Frericks added that students and their parents will see the results of the MAP test at their parent teacher conferences.

