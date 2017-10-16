Family and community emphasized at 'Taste of Palmyra' - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Family and community emphasized at 'Taste of Palmyra'

Posted:
By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
Vendor holds out a bucket for trick-or-treaters at the Taste of Palmyra. Vendor holds out a bucket for trick-or-treaters at the Taste of Palmyra.
Judge Rachel Bringer Shepherd sings during Taste of Palmyra. Judge Rachel Bringer Shepherd sings during Taste of Palmyra.
Girl in a scarecrow costume eats some candy. Girl in a scarecrow costume eats some candy.
Burgers cooking on a grill. Burgers cooking on a grill.
PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) -

Hundreds of people flooded the streets of Palmyra for some fall fun and food.

Families turned out to the Taste of Palmyra. Kids got to go trick-or-treating and visit the different food and craft vendors. It's the 11th year of the event, but organizers say this year couldn't have come at a better time to bring people together.

"It warms my heart because with everything that's going on in the world today," Chairperson Michelle Merkel said. "To know we can still come together in a small town being a part of the fellowship and friendship. There's reminiscing, fun, laughter, good music and good food."

Taste of Palmyra is every year on the third Monday in October.

