Remembering Josh: The Humanitarian behind the voice

To sports fans all over the Tri-States Josh Houchins was the voice you listened to every weekday morning. But to countless others in the area Josh was a volunteer and a humanitarian.



"I think anybody who did not see that side of him missed out," says Josh's long-time friend and Herald-Whig Senior Sports Writer Matt Schuckman.



"Because here was a guy who tried to help people live their life the right way."



Outside of the radio booth Josh Houchins was a humanitarian who volunteered his time to several Tri-States organizations.

His impact could especially be felt at the Quincy Family YMCA where he volunteered his time and his voice whenever it was needed.



"He has been volunteering since 2013 and since then has raised almost $13,000 with his team so he has been a great asset to our annual fundraising campaign," said marketing director Michelle Terwelp.



"He really cared about our community and helping out the kids and youth and even the families in our community."



But Josh's kindness didn't end there. In fact, up until the day he died on Sunday, Josh Houchins was still the vice president of the Northeast Independent Living Services board of directors in Hannibal as well as previously serving on the board at the West Central Illinois Center for Independent Living, helping all in his community with disabilities.



"He truly believed that people with disabilities should have every opportunity afforded to them that any person without a disability has," said Brooke Kendrick, the executive director for N.E.I.L.S.



"Josh knew the importance of accessibility and equal rights and equal access and all inclusiveness," said Dan Stupavsky, director of the West Central Illinois Center for Independent Living.



Confined to a wheelchair himself, Josh never let that get in the way of his goals and he wanted to make sure others didn't let their disabilities stop them from living their lives, either.



"He took that knowledge that he had to try and give back to the disability community," said Kendrick.



Yes, Josh Houchins was the voice we turned to for our morning sports talk in the Tri-States, but he was so much more to so many more.



"I didn't see the sports side of him that everyone else saw," said Kendrick



"I saw a very compassionate person who was taking his experiences with disability and turning that around and doing good for others. Losing someone like that, it makes him irreplaceable."



Josh Houchins lived life to its fullest each day, and because of that, countless others around the area will have the ability to as well.