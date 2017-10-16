Quincy High's Myers signs with Culver-Stockton bowling

Quincy High may not have a bowling team but that hasn't stopped Dalton Myers from chasing his dreams of becoming a collegiate bowler.

The Blue Devil senior has found a collegiate program to join and turned his dream into a reality by signing with the Culver-Stockton bowling team Monday afternoon.



"It's really always been a goal of mine," said Myers.



"I've been bowling since I was four years old, so it's been a goal for the past 14 years to move to the next level for bowling."



Myers, who competes for Quincy High as an individual, knows just how special his signing day was.



"It's been a culmination of all the hard work over the past 14 years and it's just paying off," he said.



It was especially a unique occasion because Myers becomes the first Blue Devil bowler to sign with a collegiate program. That doesn't mean he wants to be the last, though.



"I would like to see Quincy increase it's bowlers and that would really improve the sport in general."

