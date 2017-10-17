Monday's Area Scores - October 16

**High School Volleyball**
(MSHSAA)
*Class 4 District 8 Quarterfinals*
Hannibal: 2
Battle: 0
25-20, 25-17
Haley Ballinger: 14 digs
-- Hannibal vs. Timberland (Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.)
(IHSA)
West Prairie: 2
Rushville-Industry: 0
25-19, 25-21
Southeastern: 2
West Hancock: 0
25-14, 25-21
Abbey Owen: 18 assists
Brown County: 2
North Greene: 0
25-8, 25-16
Alexis Doyle: 14 digs
Mariah Markert: 9 kills
-- PCC Tournament
Pittsfield: 2
Meredosia/Chambersburg: 0
25-13, 25-17
Josie Marable: 13 assists
Meredosia/Chambersburg: 2
Griggsville-Perry: 0
25-21, 25-19
Pittsfield: 2
Pleasant Hill: 0
25-13, 25-8
Pleasant Hill: 0
Griggsville-Perry: 2
25-15, 25-18
Maleah Richard: 7 kills
