Monday's Area Scores - October 16

By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Hannibal tipped off the postseason with a district quarterfinal victory over Battle. Hannibal tipped off the postseason with a district quarterfinal victory over Battle.

**High School Volleyball**

(MSHSAA)
*Class 4 District 8 Quarterfinals*
Hannibal: 2
Battle: 0
25-20, 25-17
Haley Ballinger: 14 digs
-- Hannibal vs. Timberland (Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.)

(IHSA)
West Prairie: 2
Rushville-Industry: 0
25-19, 25-21

Southeastern: 2
West Hancock: 0
25-14, 25-21
Abbey Owen: 18 assists

Brown County: 2
North Greene: 0
25-8, 25-16
Alexis Doyle: 14 digs
Mariah Markert: 9 kills

-- PCC Tournament
Pittsfield: 2
Meredosia/Chambersburg: 0
25-13, 25-17
Josie Marable: 13 assists

Meredosia/Chambersburg: 2
Griggsville-Perry: 0
25-21, 25-19

Pittsfield: 2
Pleasant Hill: 0
25-13, 25-8

Pleasant Hill: 0
Griggsville-Perry: 2
25-15, 25-18
Maleah Richard: 7 kills

