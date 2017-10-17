Gas leak closes Quincy's 18th Street - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Gas leak closes Quincy's 18th Street

Posted:
By Gary Davis, Executive Content Producer
Connect
Firefighters were on scene of a gas leak on 18th street Tuesday. Firefighters were on scene of a gas leak on 18th street Tuesday.

Quincy firefighters temporarily closed a portion of 18th Street because of a "minor gas leak" Wednesday.

Firefighters at the scene said construction crews hit a gas line near 18th and Kentucky. They were called to the scene of the leak at 9:30 a.m.

Gas service was shut off to one house in the neighborhood.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.