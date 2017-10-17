1 injured in Quincy crash

One person was taken to the hospital Monday after a collision in Quincy, according to police.

In a news release, the Adams County Sheriff's Office stated deputies were dispatched to the intersection of North 24th Street and Weiss Lane at 3:36 p.m.

The release stated a Cadillac driven by a male juvenile was traveling west on Weiss lane and stopped at a stop sign. It stated the Cadillac was driven into traffic and struck a Chevy truck traveling southbound on North 24th Street.

Police reported the passenger in the truck was transported to Blessing Hospital with minor injuries.

The juvenile driver was issued a citation for failure to yield at a stop sign.